COVID-19 on the rise in Central PA as state totals exceed 8,400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now over 8,000

The state has 1,404 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 8,420.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 55 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 3

Blair – 4

Cambria – 4

Cameron – 1

Centre – 32

Clearfield – 5

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 3

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 3

There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: