COVID-19 on the rise in Central PA as state totals exceed 8,400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now over 8,000
The state has 1,404 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 8,420.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 55 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.
Bedford – 3
Blair – 4
Cambria – 4
Cameron – 1
Centre – 32
Clearfield – 5
Elk – 0
Huntingdon – 3
Jefferson – 0
Somerset – 3
There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 8% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.