COVID-19 infiltrates WWE, AEW weekly productions

Equipment trailers are lined up at the entrance road to the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTAJ) — The WWE was set on their Road to Wrestlemania, the biggest and most elaborate event of the year, when COVID-19 swerved them off the road and down the side of the mountain, but they opted to continue weekly, without fans, and AEW soon followed suit.

Fans were taken back when they tuned in and first noticed that the WWE was holding their shows, RAW and Smackdown, in the much smaller Performance Center instead of a 15,000 seat arena. It started to feel more strange when soon, there were no fans at all, in either company’s weekly shows.

AEW took it upon themselves to let the wrestlers sit in the crowd and act as fans. The reactions were sorely missed and after a month or so, Vince McMahon decided they would do the same.

WWE would have all the “fans” meet at a location where they would have their temperature taken and tested before they would all be bussed to the Performance Center for RAW and Smackdown. WWE NXT still running at Full Sail Live.

With COVID-19 in the WWE turning into a hot topic, multiple on-air and backstage employees/talent have come forward, including Renee Young who is married to AEW’s Jon Moxley f.k.a. Dean Ambrose.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Last week, news broke that one of the WWE trainees tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the Center as a ‘fan’ for the last taping. This caused WWE to delay productions while tests were done and everything was cleaned.

The news forced AEW to make much needed changes as the AEW doctors insisted that Moxley not even show up to be tested before wrestling and to self-quarantine.

Tony Khan, AEW’s owner/investor, has taken to Twitter, in full transparency, to let fans know what is going on about Moxley and another talent, ‘QT’.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

WWE on-air personality Kayla Braxton revealed on Twitter that this is actually the second time she’s gotten COVID-19, proving that beating it once doesn’t mean your body is immune to the virus.

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

Even Adam Pearce, who made a name for him self over multiple decades on the independant scene, has gone public with his positive test. Pearce is currently a road agent/backstage producer and has been in the building for most shows since he was hired by the WWE.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

There has been no word or reports on production stopping with either company at this point, especially as states are opening things back up and local independant companies are starting to promote outdoor shows, getting back into the swing of the typical monthly live event.