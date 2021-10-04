COVID-19 booster shot available at most Giant, Martin’s pharmacies

(WTAJ) — The Giant Company announced today that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses are available in most Giant and Martin’s in-store pharmacies to those who are eligible.

Current eligibility requirements include:

Must have recieved first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago

Be age 65 years or older, OR adults who: Have underlying medical conditions Work or live in a high-risk setting (inluding first responders, teachers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers)



No appointments are needed to receive the shot, the company said. Walk-ins are welcome.

Customers can save time, though, by booking an appointment online.

Click here to book an appointment at Giant.

Click here to book an appointment at Martin’s.

The vaccine booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

Additionally, first and second doses are still available at all in-store pharmacies for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (single dose). Flu vaccines are also being offered, and they can be administered at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.

Check online or call your local pharmacy to double-check that vaccines are available.