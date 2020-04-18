Coroner identifies, releases information on first Centre County coronavirus victim

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County coroner Scott Sayers has identified and released more information on the first coronavirus victim from Centre County, per a release.

The victim has been identified as a 89-year-old male, who was a Centre County resident. Coroner Sayers says the male was an inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The coroner’s office says they were first notified of the death on April 16.

As of Friday, there are 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

