Coronavirus: A Special Report

As the U.S. exceeds 60,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including a deep dive into the effort to boost the nation's meat supply. You can watch our D.C. team's original reporting in the video above.

Big meatpacking companies that have struggled to keep plants running during the coronavirus crisis said Wednesday that they welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring them to stay open, but unions, some employees and Democrats questioned whether workers could be kept safe.