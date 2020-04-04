Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to begin own testing for COVID-19, opens up drive-thru testing in Richland

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is announcing that as soon as next Friday it will offer onsite lab analysis at the new molecular lab at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

According to a release from the hospital, Conemaugh is one of a limited number of non-commercial and non-academic laboratories approved to for COVID-19 testing. The hospital also says that the lab will be able to run 1,300 tests per week and will serve local providers as well as other partners of the hospital.

The fully staffed lab operating seven days a week will greatly increase the speed and scope of testing locally.

“We are pleased to offer expanding testing services to our community and local healthcare providers,” said Tony Campagna, VP of Ancillary, Post-Acute and Support Services. “We understand how important it is to have accessible, fast, safe, high-quality testing for COVID-19.”

In addition to having onsite lab analysis, Conemaugh Health System tested patients for COVID-19 in a drive-through test center in Richland at the Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center. The test center became fully operational on Thursday, April 2, and sent tests from that day to a commercial lab.

It will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 am – 1 pm, according to Conemaugh, and hours could change depending on testing needs.

Conemaugh officials add that patients still need to receive orders from their physician in order to get tested and an appointment must be scheduled.