Conemaugh Medical Center implements visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center plans on implementing visitor restrictions next week as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Visiting hours will be reduced and restrictions will be as follows, according to a press release:

Inpatients will be limited to two adult visitors

Inpatient visitors are welcome between 9 and 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as one hour before discharges

Labor and Delivery patients may have one support person at all times in addition to two adult visitors during inpatient visiting hours

Outpatients will be limited to one visitor

Emergency Room patients will be limited to two adult visitors

Those entering the building will be screened and will be required to wear a mask, the release said. Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit, and social distancing will continue to be practiced.

If possible, patients are encouraged to use alternative methods of communication, such as Zoom. Devices will be available for patient use at the hospital upon request.

For more information on the hospital’s COVID-19 response, head to Conemaugh’s website.