Conemaugh Health Systems requests patients, visitors wear medical masks

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — To help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases locally, Conemaugh Health System is requesting that those ages 2 and older wear medical-grade masks instead of cloth masks at their facilities.

While cloth masks offer some protection, Conemaugh Health System said studies show that medical masks offer a higher level of protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

Masking is required at all times within health system facilities. Patients and visitors with cloth masks, gaiters or bandanas will be provided with a medical-grade mask upon arrival.

“With uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our community, we must take the steps we feel necessary to

protect the health and safety of our personnel, our patients, and our visitors,” Elizabeth Dunmore,

MD, Chief Medical Officer, said. “Help us protect our dedicated team members, who have been working

tirelessly on the frontlines since this pandemic began, by properly wearing a medical-grade mask in our

facilities, getting vaccinated and boosted, and avoiding large crowds or gatherings until transmission

decreases in our region.”

Research continues to confirm that wearing medical-grade masks reduces COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization and death.