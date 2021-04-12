Conemaugh Health System to begin vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1C this week

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the community and essential workers as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 1C will be able to get their vaccine this week at both Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center and at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.

Both facilities are vaccinating Pennsylvanians in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C as well as frontline workers, according to their press release.

All adults will meet state eligibility April 19 and can begin to book their vaccination appointments now.

To schedule an appointment, call the following phone numbers:

Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, located at Scalp Avenue in Johnstown: 814-410-8400

Pfizer, approved for adults over 16

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, located at Haida Avenue in Hastings: 814-247-3101

Moderna, approved for adults over 18

They said phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible. Patients will also be notified by MyChart about available openings.

No walk-up appointments will be available at either location. Advance registration is required.

Conemaugh Health System and Cambria County Emergency Management Agency are also hosting a community vaccination clinic at the Johnstown Galleria April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will offer more than 1,00 vaccinations for anyone over the age of 16.

They report free parking is available onsite and public transportation is available via CamTran.