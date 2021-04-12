UPDATE: Conemaugh Health System to begin vaccinating all adults this week

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All adults, or anyone age 16 and older, will be able to register to get their vaccine at both Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center and at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center today.

To schedule an appointment, they said to call the following phone numbers:

Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, located at Scalp Avenue in Johnstown: 814-410-8400

Pfizer, approved for adults over 16

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, located at Haida Avenue in Hastings: 814-247-3101

Moderna, approved for adults over 18

They said phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller in order to accommodate as many members of the community as possible. Patients will also be notified by MyChart about available openings.

No walk-up appointments will be available at either location. Advance registration is required.

Conemaugh Health System and Cambria County Emergency Management Agency are also hosting a community vaccination clinic at the Johnstown Galleria April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will offer more than 1,00 vaccinations for anyone over the age of 16.

They report free parking is available onsite and public transportation is available via CamTran.