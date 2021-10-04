Conemaugh Health System to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eligible community members will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23 at Conemaugh Health System’s (CHS) Main Campus.

Eligibility requirements for the Pfizer booster shot are as follows:

Must have recieved first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago

Be age 65 years or older, OR adults who: Have underlying medical conditions Work or live in a high-risk setting (inluding first responders, teachers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers)



Those who received their first and second Pfizer doses at CHS and booked their initial appointment through MyChart will be notified about available openings, according to a press release. Eligible community members can also call 814-410-8400 to schedule their booster dose beginning Tuesday at noon. No walk-up appointments will be available.

The appointments will take place in the Employee Health Office on the ground floor of the Good Samaritan Building off of Franklin Street, the release notes. Those receiving the booster shot should bring their vaccination card with them.

“Although COVID-19 vaccines email effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, recent studies suggest that protection against the virus may decrease over time,” CHS states. “Booster shots provide improved protection against COVID-19 and the highly infections Delta variant.”

For more information on the COVID-19 booster shots, head to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.