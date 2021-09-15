Conemaugh Health System offers antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System announced it continues to offer “casirivimab” and “imdevimab” monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19.

As of Sept. 13, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., according to a press release.

Conemaugh Health System explained that monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. They’re specifically designed to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells.

The treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in individuals who tested positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease, the release said.

Patients must meet specific criteria, such as:

Have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 that is mild or moderate

having underlying health conditions or being older than 65 years of age

Be stable enough not to require hospitalization.

“We are proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, and our team has seen promising results

in preventing severe infection and hospitalization,” Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, Chief Medical Officer

at Conemaugh Health System, said. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping

prevent at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19. We continue to strongly encourage our

community members to get vaccinated, wear masks, and observe social distancing as the virus circulates

throughout our region.”

Certain patients may also qualify for casirivimab and imdevimab after exposure to a COVID-19 patient based on their risk profile.

The antibody therapy must be ordered from a healthcare provider. Patients receiving treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will be required to stay for a duration of up to two hours.



For more information about monoclonal antibody treatment available at Conemaugh Health System, visit

the coronavirus page of their website.