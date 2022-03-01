JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Visitor restrictions that were in place at Conemaugh Health System facilities due to COVID-19 have officially been lifted.

Because there has been a decreased spread of COVID-19, visitors are once again welcome to join patients at hospitals, outpatient centers and physician offices.

Pre-pandemic visitation policies are in place at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Conemaugh Minors Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Conemaugh Physician Group practices as well as at outpatient facilities in Ebensburg, East Hills and Somerset.

Due to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations, all patients and visitors will still be required to wear a mask in healthcare settings. Masks should be medical grade rather than cloth, gaiters or bandanas.

Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 or above, has tested positive for COVID-19, has symptoms of COVID-19, has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 or has been advised to quarantine and has not met criteria for return to healthcare facilities should refrain from visiting patients.

“Patients need family members and loved ones by their side for support and comfort,” Chief Medical Officer of Conemaugh Health System Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, said. “We are grateful to our community for their patience while restrictions were in place to protect the health of our patients and staff. This welcome change marks an important step in returning to some normalcy.”

For more information on Conemaugh Health System, visit conemaugh.org.