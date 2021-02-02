Conemaugh acquires antibody treatment for COVID

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is now offering antibody therapies for COVID-19 treatment for non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate cases.

The antibody therapies are bamlanivimab casirivimab and imdevimab. They were developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA. they are now being allocated by the United States Department of Health.

According to Conemaugh, bamlanivimab and casirivimab / imdevimab are specifically designed to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells. They said this treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in individuals who tested positive and are at risk of developing a severe case.

To qualify, you must have a confirmed case of COVID-19 that is deemed mild or moderate and have underlying health conditions or be over 65 years of age.

“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying

patients and our team has seen promising results in our initial patients,” said Dr. Elizabeth

Dunmore, Chief Medical Officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. “Offering this treatment

locally is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being

hospitalized due to COVID-19.”