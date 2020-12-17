Community organizes gifts for employees of long term care facility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 100 employees at Centre Crest, a long term care facility in Centre County, have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. One community member, Maureen Casey, says the ongoing strength of these employees inspired her to give back… and now the community has her back too.

In early December, Casey says she had the idea to organize a gift for all 260 Centre Crest workers.

“I’d been reading the articles and it’s just heartbreaking to know what they’re going through right now, I mean, I can’t even imagine what it must be like,” says Casey.

She posted her idea in the “Mask Strong Centre County” Facebook group and it took off.

The original goal was to raise $3,600. They’ve now surpassed that with about $4,400 raised in 11 days.

“I’m just amazed by the outpouring of support that’s been shown,” says Casey. “It really gives me a lot of faith in the community and really makes me feel good, and I hope that it does that same for the people that work at Centre Crest.”

Each employee will receive a gift bag of self-care items, including lip balms and lotions from a local business, coupons to local restaurants, and grocery store gift cards.

When Jackie Borst, a physicians assistant at Geisinger, discovered the post, she volunteered to organize hand written cards for each employee.

“As a provider who’s gotten handwritten cards over the years, I know how much that means,” says Borst. “It doesn’t even so much matter what they say, as much as just receiving them and knowing someone took the time to do that.”

Casey says she hopes to deliver the gift bags to Centre Crest next week.