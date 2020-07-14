Close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, new in central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 929 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with totals to 96,671.

Currently, 850,612 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Of the 96,671 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 76% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,105 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 13 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of today’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,712 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,224 of our total cases are in health care workers.