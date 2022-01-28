Clearfield County offers free COVID-19 testing site

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a free COVID-19 testing site at the Tri County Church Clearfield Campus starting in February.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place beginning Feb. 1 and will continue until Feb. 12. No appoints are necessary, and the times are:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients will pull up in front of the building, which is located at 321 Mill Road in Clearfield, and will be tested in their vehicle.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients ages three and older. Participants are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Up to 450 patients can be tester per day using the mid-nasal swab PCR test. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

The site was established by the Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services, Clearfield County Commissioners and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.