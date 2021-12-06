Clearfield County employees offered COVID vaccine incentive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County is offering an incentive to county employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county is offering $300 to all vaccinated county employees and an additional $200 to all employees who have received a COVID-19 booster shot. This incentive ends on March 1, 2022 and any employees who are not vaccinated yet will be eligible for the $300 after their first dose.

According to Clearfield County commissioners, employees must show their vaccination cards to the HR Director to be eligible for the payment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that 35,796 people in Clearfield County are fully covered against COVID-19 while 3,830 people are partially covered. In addition, 9,278 people in Clearfield County have received an additional dose since Aug. 13.