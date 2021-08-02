Clearfield, 8 other PA counties should wear masks indoors according to CDC data

(WTAJ) — According to CDC data, Clearfield County, along with eight others, are considered high or substantial transmission and are recommended to wear a mask indoors, even if vaccinated.

Photo: CDC (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Four counties are currently listed as “high” transmission by the CDC. Those are:

McKean

Warren

Crawford

Armstrong

The five counties with “substantial” transmission are:

Clearfield

Philadelphia

Northampton

Adams

Lawrence

The CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated if they are in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. That includes almost two-thirds of all counties in the country.

The remaining 58 counties in Pennsylvania have either low or moderate spread. The latest weekly community spread rates for counties reflect the period between July 25 and July 31, Sunday to Saturday.

While Pennsylvania reports 63.2% of the state is fully vaccinated, Clearfield County shows only 45.3% of their population has at least one dose of a vaccine.

The CDC and other health organizations continue to emphasize that the way to slow the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the variant at this time, is to get vaccinated.