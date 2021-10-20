Centre Volunteers in Medicine offering COVID-19 vaccines, boosters in new location

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) is offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots inside a new, second location at 2026 Sandy Drive in State College.

The non-profit is looking to fully move-in the building in the coming year, after raising the nearly $6 million needed.

“We need to do some renovations and we need to have a capital campaign to pay for that,” said Cheryl White, executive director of CVIM.

This location is nearly double the size of their first center on Green Tech Drive.

“Having a larger space will allow us to maintain our flexibility to meet the ever changing community need,” said White. “We’re still a long ways away from moving into the building as a free clinic, but we’re currently vaccinating out of this space.”

The vaccinations currently offered by CVIM include:

Janssen/Johnson and Johnson (J and J) – Single-dose for individuals 18 and older

Single-dose for individuals 18 and older Moderna – 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd dose (3 rd dose for immunocompromised individuals only) for individuals 18 and older

– 1 , 2 and 3 dose (3 dose for immunocompromised individuals only) for individuals 18 and older Pfizer – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Booster doses- (3rd doses for immunocompromised individuals. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses for individuals 12 and older

Booster Information – 1 of 3

Booster Information – 2 of 3

Booster Information – 3 of 3

Upcoming vaccine clinics will be held at the following times, and walk-ins are welcome:

10/21 1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

10/25 9AM-12PM & 1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

10/26 1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

10/27 2PM-7PM, State College Area High School (North Bldg)

10/28 11AM-2PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

11/01 9AM-12PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA10/21

11/02 1PM-4PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA

11/04 10AM-1PM, 2026 Sandy Dr, State College PA