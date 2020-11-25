Centre County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths over 10 days

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County has the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in WTAJ’s region, reaching 48 total, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. 16 deaths were reported in the last two weeks alone, with all but one occurring in long term care facilities.

“That’s something we’ve been seeing all along, ever since our first death,” says Sayers.

11 of the recent deaths were from long term care facilities in the 16823 area code. Two communities within that area include Centre Crest and The Oaks.

In a statement today, Centre Crest notes continued preventative measures such as restricted visitation, health screenings, and the use of personal protective equipment.

“It sounds like they’re being pretty cautious,” says Sayers. “You know, it’s elderly people that have some other health issues predisposing.”

At this time, Centre Crest has 83 active confirmed resident cases and zero residents with new onset respiratory symptoms over the last 72 hours.

All long term care facilities are required to report their COVID-19 cases to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.