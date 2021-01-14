Centre County hits more than 10K COVID cases as the state reports 7,175 new cases on Jan. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,175 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 748,564 known cases.

According to the DOH, 313 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,742.

There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 376 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 50,441 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 106 (+3)

Blair: 201 (+5)

Cambria: 312 (+5)

Cameron: 6 (+1)

Centre: 166 (+4)

Clearfield: 62 (+2)

Elk: 27 (+2)

Huntingdon: 93 (+0)

Jefferson: 57 (+1)

Somerset: 125 (+8)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 31

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 13:

373,529 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 269,279 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 52,125 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math is 269,279 + 52,125(2) = 373,529 doses administered.

