Centre County hits more than 10K COVID cases as the state reports 7,175 new cases on Jan. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,175 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 748,564 known cases.
According to the DOH, 313 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,742.
There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 376 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 50,441 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 106 (+3)
Blair: 201 (+5)
Cambria: 312 (+5)
Cameron: 6 (+1)
Centre: 166 (+4)
Clearfield: 62 (+2)
Elk: 27 (+2)
Huntingdon: 93 (+0)
Jefferson: 57 (+1)
Somerset: 125 (+8)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 31
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 13:
- 373,529 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 269,279 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 52,125 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math is 269,279 + 52,125(2) = 373,529 doses administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.