Centre County Correctional Facility evaluating bookings on case-by-case basis

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a preventative step against the pandemic, the Centre County Correctional Facility is working on a case-by-case basis when booking new inmates.

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe says the county is working with the court system to determine if it is absolutely essential for individuals to be admitted to the prison.

About 180 people are currently at the facility and it has the potential to hold about 300.

From the start of the pandemic in late February, the number of inmates at the facility has decreased by about 100. Commissioner Pipe says this is partly due to an effort to mitigate the spread of any COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve been very mindful about the individuals we’ve been bringing into the facility for new charges or parole violations,” says Pipe. “It’s been a constant effort, even before the pandemic, with being mindful about the capacity we have at the facility.”

The mitigation effort runs through January 25 and will be reevaluated at that time.