Centre County Correctional Facility confirms four additional inmates test positive for COVID-19, moves total to six

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Correctional Facility Warden Christopher A. Schell confirmed on Wednesday four inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27.

The first inmate tested positive for the virus on April 19, and the second inmate tested positive on April 23. Warden Schell says the inmates were already quarantined prior to the inmates showing symptoms and adds they will remain quarantined for an additional 14 days.

There are now six inmates from the facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of April 29, the facility says thirteen incarcerated individuals have been tested for COVID-19. Six have tested positive, while seven have tested negative. Warden Schell adds that all six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are from the same housing unit. Five correctional officers have also been tested for COVID-19, and all came back negative.

Warden Schell adds that the facility has been in accordance to the CDC guidelines since March 13, including “increased disinfection sweeps, a no visitation policy, suspension of work release programs, and adherence to strict screening protocols for staff and incarcerated individuals.”

The facility is also doing routine temperature checks, and universal masking guidelines are in place.

In addition, the CCCF is collaborating with the Courts, District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, and Probation to identify inmates who are vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 but, if released early, do not pose a public safety risk.

“All measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and incarcerated individuals continue with additional efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Warden Schell.