Centre County Correctional Facility confirms first inmate to test positive for COVID-19

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at the Centre County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Warden Christopher A. Schell.

The inmate is a Centre County resident that has been incarcerated since January.

According to Warden Schell, the inmate has been housed in the Facility’s negative airflow room since showing symptoms of the virus. Schell says the inmate did not need to be hospitalized.

The warden also adds that a limited number of staff and other inmates who may have been in contact with the individual are now in quarantine.

Warden Schell adds that the facility has been in accordance to the CDC guidelines, including “increased disinfection sweeps, a no visitation policy, suspension of work release programs, and adherence to strict screening protocols for staff and incarcerated individuals.”

The facility is also doing routine temperature checks, and universal masking guidelines are in place.

“All measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and incarcerated individuals continue with additional efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Warden Schell.

The identity of the inmate has not been released at this time.