CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed ten new COVID-19 deaths in the county, bringing the county total to 58.

According to Coroner Sayers, the ten deaths happened between November 20-27, and nine of the ten were living in long term care facilities. Only one person was staying in a health care facility.

Only one of the deaths occurred to someone who was younger than 87 years old, and nine of the ten people who died from COVID-19 were women.