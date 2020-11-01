Centre County coroner announces two new COVID-19 deaths, brings countywide total to 18

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths in Centre County as of yesterday, bringing the county total to 18.

Coroner Sayers says the 17th death was a 96 year old woman living in a long term care facility. The woman died on October 27th.

The 18th death was a 69 year old man, who was staying at a health care facility. Coroner Sayers adds the man was just transferred to the facility shortly before passing away.

Both deaths were confirmed last night by the Coroner’s office.