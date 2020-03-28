Centre County among three new counties added to “Stay at Home” order from Governor Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is among the three new counties Governor Wolf has added to the “Stay at Home” order list to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The other two counties added were Beaver and Washington counties.

The order now includes these 22 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

This order takes effect at 8:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

Below are some of the guidelines for the allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel the Department of Health is recommending:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

To care for a family member or pet in another household

Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

