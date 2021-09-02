Centre Care requiring all staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All staff at Centre Care will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 5, according to an announcement from the nonprofit board.
Currently, 85% of staff are fully vaccinated. All new hires are required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the facility. Enhanced personal protective equipment is required for staff who are currently unvaccinated, according to Centre Care.
“We are requiring all of our staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 5 due to the risks the disease poses to older adults within our congregate care setting,” they said in a statement.
Vaccinations are not required for visitors but they will be required to wear masks while inside. Visitations are limited to 30 minutes.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.