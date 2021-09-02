Centre Care requiring all staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All staff at Centre Care will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 5, according to an announcement from the nonprofit board.

Currently, 85% of staff are fully vaccinated. All new hires are required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the facility. Enhanced personal protective equipment is required for staff who are currently unvaccinated, according to Centre Care.

“We are requiring all of our staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 5 due to the risks the disease poses to older adults within our congregate care setting,” they said in a statement.

Vaccinations are not required for visitors but they will be required to wear masks while inside. Visitations are limited to 30 minutes.