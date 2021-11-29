CDC expands COVID-19 booster recommendations

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has strengthened its recommendations for the COVID-19 booster shot to individuals 18 and older.

The CDC recommends for individuals to get the booster shot either six months after the initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”