Cambria County priest tests positive for COVID-19, another in precautionary quarantine

(WTAJ) — A priest at a Cambria County church has tested positive for COVID-19, while another priest at an Ebensburg parish is in a precautionary quarantine after being in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

Officials say Reverend Matthew Baum, Administrator of Prince of Peace Parish in Northern Cambria, tested positive for COVID-19, and did not celebrate Mass at the parish this weekend. He will remain in quarantine until further notice, officials add.

In addition, Reverend Brian Warchola, Pastor of Holy Name Parish in Ebensburg, had recent contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say Father Warchola is seeking the appropriate testing and will remain in quarantine until further notice as well.

Both the Prince of Peace Parish and Holy Name Parish will undergo cleaning.

The Prince of Peace parish’s turkey dinner, scheduled for November 8, has been postponed

until further notice.

Officials are reminding all clergy and parishioners to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing guidelines.