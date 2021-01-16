Cambria County hits more than 10K COVID cases as the state reports 7,166 new cases on Jan. 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,166 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 761,777 known cases.
According to the DOH, 231 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,188.
There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 446 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 51,783 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 110 (+3)
Blair: 208 (+2)
Cambria: 324 (+2)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 169 (+2)
Clearfield: 68 (+4)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 95 (+1)
Jefferson: 60 (+2)
Somerset: 142 (+10)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 26
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 14:
- 427,713 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 307,915 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 59,899 people that have received two doses (fully covered).