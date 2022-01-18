Cambria County extends free COVID testing site at Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, officials have worked together to extend the free drive-thru PCR testing center at the Galleria Mall until Jan. 29.

In the first week of operation of the testing site, they completed over 1,000 tests, according to Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr.

Now, the testing site will take place during the following dates and times:

Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive-up testing is on the second floor between the old Sears store and the Food Court entrance where the Verizon store used to be.

No appointments are necessary, and officials noted lab results may take up to 72 hours and will be provided via email and/or phone.

Langerholc said this was made possible thanks to the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, the Cambria County COVID Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Galleria Johnstown Mall.