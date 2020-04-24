Blair County leaders form Economic Recovery Task Force, begin planning for re-opening

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leaders in Blair County are coming together to form the COVID-19 economic recovery task force.

Officials have created a plan as the county begins the reopening process, including changes to businesses and financial needs.

Senator Judy Ward says the data from Blair and surrounding counties shows they are ready to reopen soon.

“We have very low cases of COVID-19, so it would make sense that we could get to yellow and then to green pretty quickly, I would hope,” said Senator Ward.

The governor’s current plan is not county by county, but rather by reopening by region.

The task force includes officials in education, government, economics, and healthcare.