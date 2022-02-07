Blair County hosting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit. (Getty)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a free drive-thru only COVID-19 testing clinic this week at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

A free, mid-nasal passage swab PCR test will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis during the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is not exclusive to Blair County residents. Anyone over the age of three can be tested even without COVID-19 symptoms. No appointments are necessary, and patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID.

Due to an increased number of people being tested on a national level, there have been delays with receiving results. Organizers ask you to please be patient while waiting for test results and to check your emails, including your spam folder. Additionally, they ask you to answer phone calls while waiting for test results.

Any questions can be directed to AMI Call Center at 1-844-522-5952 or the Blair County Department of Emergency Services at 814-940-5900.