COVID-19 restrictions remain at Blair County facilities

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After Governor Wolf announced that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted May 31, the Blair County Board of Commissions reminds visitors that certain mitigation measures remain in place at all county facilities.

The county facilities include the courthouse, prison and all satellite offices. Gov. Wolf’s update on the restrictions does not prevent municipalities from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts.

MITIGATIONS FOR BLAIR COUNTY FACILITIES

Masks or other face coverings are required to enter the building and while any visitor conducts business. Visitors who come without a mask will be provided one.

All County personnel are required to wear masks or other face coverings.

A number of offices operate by appointment only. Consult their website for more information or call (814) 693-3000 to confirm you can do business in person before you arrive.

Do not bring extra people with you. Individual offices may prevent groups of people inside a particular workspace at any given time. Visitors will be asked to wait in hallways or outside the building in those circumstances.

Until May 31, 2021, the maximum occupancy of the elevator in the new portion of the Courthouse is two riders at a time; the elevator in the historic side of the Courthouse is limited to one rider at a time.

Occupancy of meeting rooms is limited to the number cited on a sign by each room’s entrance until May 31, 2021.

Please practice social distancing when possible.

Dispensers of hand sanitizer are available throughout the facilities.

Visitors who are symptomatic for COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses or who believe that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to delay in-person business with the County until they have recovered. Or, please refer to information on individual offices’ websites for what actions can be conducted online.