BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another well-known tradition in Centre County has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bellefonte Victorian Christmas announced the cancellation following Governor Wolf’s new mitigation measures.

The event usually brings the community out to enjoy old fashion fun along the streets of the town, like horse-drawn carriage rides, and an arts and crafts show.

This year would have marked 39 years for the event.