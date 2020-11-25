Bellefonte pulls proposed mask ordinance

CENTRE COUNTY, BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following Governor Wolf’s newly published COVID-19 order, the Bellefonte Borough has rescinded their locally proposed masking ordinance.

According to borough manager Ralph Stewart, the Governor’s order is more restrictive than what Bellefonte had drafted.

Now, the rules for masking and social distancing become standard across the Commonwealth. This includes setting occupancy limits and fines for those not wearing masks.

“It was never about the amount of money collected or anything, it’s really just trying to get people to take care of themselves and watch out for their neighbors and hopefully not spread the virus,” says Stewart.

The announcement to follow Pennsylvania guidelines is good news for the more than 300 residents who signed a petition against the local ordinance.

“We do have very strict state guidelines in place for masking, which myself and everybody else on that petition supports,” says Jeff Puhala, Bellefonte resident and creator of the petition.

Puhala, however, does have concerns about ongoing fines, saying, “We think that it’s going way too far whenever we’re putting, what I would consider, a threat in place to fine people for doing what I see right now as a very good job in wearing masks and also following the state guidelines.”

The public hearing, previously scheduled for December 3, to discuss Bellefonte’s draft has been cancelled as well.