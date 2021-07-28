Bald Eagle Area School District not requiring COVID-19 masks in the fall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle Area School District approved their Safety Plan for the 2021-2022 school year, which includes guidance on masking policies.

It was decided by the school board that masking will not be required, indoors or outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We want to get back to a sense of normalcy as much as possible,” said Bald Eagle Superintendent Scott Graham. “I’m glad that schools have flexibility this year and we can actually look at our specific circumstances and we’re not being all compared as if we’re all the same because we’re not.”

Following the federal requirement, masking will still be required on school buses and transportation. Other mitigation efforts will still be in place, including hand sanitizing stations, improved ventilation, and contact tracing.

“We want to try to be proactive, and if things… get worse, we will take a look at that,” said Graham. “Unless it becomes a mandate, the masking is going to be optional.”

Superintendent Graham said the board came to this decision by evaluating their cases and data from the previous school year.

“The thing that we can’t do is let our guards down,” said Graham. “If people remain vigilant and they continue to do a lot of the things they did last year in terms of monitoring themselves and their children, I’ll think we’ll be okay, I think we’ll be in good shape.”