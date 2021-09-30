Bald Eagle Area School District implements stricter COVID-19 rules, after hundreds go maskless

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Schools across Pennsylvania continue to battle COVID-19 masking mandates and student compliance. In Centre County, the Bald Eagle Area School District is reverting course on their mandates.

Originally, the district said they would not punish students who came to school without a mask; however, that led to upwards of 300 maskless students and about 200 placed in quarantines.

“I understand people’s frustration, I’m frustrated,” said Superintendent Scott Graham. “The rest of the world can go on like nothing’s happening, but schools have to, you know, go through this masking mandate.”

Now, the school board is implementing a progressive disciplinary action plan for maskless students without a doctor’s note.

“At our solicitors advice and for fear of personal liability, we feel that, you know, the mandate needs to be fully implemented,” said Graham.

Superintendent Graham said students without a doctor’s note who are still not wearing a mask will complete their classes on Google Classroom separately, and repeat cases will be faced with progressive discipline.

“At this point for me, it’s about keeping kids in school,” said Graham. “The last thing we want to do is punish people for not wearing masks.”