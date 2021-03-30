Bald Eagle Area School District hosts vaccination clinic for 350 community members

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tonight, the Bald Eagle Area School District hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 350 community members.

The school district has previously hosted vaccination clinics for their employees, but this session was open to anyone in the community in Phase 1A.

“We got most of our employees through the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but we wanted to make sure that our community was taken care of,” said Scott Graham, superintendent of the Bald Eagle Area School District. “We were able to fill up all our slots two days ago, so we’re really happy that the word got out.”

Participants received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine during their appointment time, thanks to supply from the Boalsburg Apothecary.

“We want to do our part to get Pennsylvania vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially our most vulnerable populations,” said Bill Faust, owner of Boalsburg Apothecary.

Faust has spearheaded a variety of clinics in the community, specifically focusing on partnerships with local school districts.

“Independent pharmacy can step up when asked to and we can shine,” said Faust.

As more of the community becomes vaccinated and case numbers decrease, Superintendent Graham said he hopes it will get them on track for the upcoming school year.

“We’re already beginning to plan for the ’21-’22 school year,” said Superintendent Graham. “We’re really hopeful that we’ll be able to get back to normal.”