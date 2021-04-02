Art gallery captures the highs and lows of life in the pandemic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The past year has given us a lot to look back on, both good and bad. A new art exhibition in the Bellefonte Art Museum is highlighting just that.

It’s called, “C19 Photo Project: A Time to Remember & A Time to Forget.”

“We actually started this project one year ago,” said Lori Fisher, deputy director for the Bellefonte Art Museum. “We felt we wanted to document this time in history.”

Community members were invited to take snapshots of their every day life. They received about 200 submissions and the gallery features about 60.

Fisher said it was important to show all sides of life in a pandemic.

“We’re gonna have struggles, we’re gonna have hardships, but there are also some good things that have come out of this as well,” said Fisher. “People have developed closer relationships with friends and family, we’ve learned things that we never knew we could learn before.”

The black and white photos are hung from the ceiling of the gallery, and line the walls, allowing viewers to feel immersed in the story.

“We wanted this to be an experience, we wanted them to become a part of the exhibition, not just come in and look at photos,” said Fisher.

The gallery opened today and will be on display Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 12-4:30 p.m., through April and May.