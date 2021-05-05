Altoona High School seniors have option to switch to remote learning

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seniors at the Altoona Area School District will have the chance to change their mode of instruction back to fully remote/virtual for the remaining weeks of the school year.

This is optional and not a requirement. It was offered to the seniors to avoid possible quarantine in order to properly celebrate end of year activities like graduation.

“The last thing that any of the AAHS administration wants to do is exclude a student from these events due to quarantine, but we will not have a choice if a student has sustained close contact with a positive case,” High School Principal Andy Neely said.

Neely said a large number of high school students were placed on quarantine due to COVID-19 cases.

The deadline for seniors to make this switch is May 7 at 3 p.m. Once this decision is made, students will remain in that virtual learning setting for the rest of the school year if they choose to do so.

“In addition, I encourage all students to remain mindful of COVID-19 and practice all possible mitigation practices both while in school and at home,” Neely said. “Now is not the time to become complacent in regard to COVID-19.”