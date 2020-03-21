Closings & Delays
Allegheny County Health Department confirms first death from coronavirus in county

Coronavirus

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny County Health Department announced their first death from COVID-19 in the county this morning.

Health officials from the county say the person was a hospitalized adult. Officials add that no further information will be released at this time to respect the family’s privacy.

Allegheny County Health officials say a media briefing will be held later this afternoon with more details expected to be released.

There are 31 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, five of them being currently hospitalized. Officials add that additional results are expected to be received throughout the day.

