All Penn State employees required to wear masks indoors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A union representing about 2,600 technical employees at Penn State University has agreed to follow university requirements for masking, where all employees must wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

This applies to all Penn State campuses. Indoor masking is required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Penn State said this is due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 conditions around the country and in Pennsylvania. The announcement was made in early August.

Teamsters Local Union No. 8 is the union that represents the bargaining unit of technical-service employees at Penn State. At the time, workers represented by the union were following commonwealth guidance on masks, which was not mandated at the state level. Penn State said leaders have been in discussions with Teamsters Local 8 leadership as an additional protective step to support the health of the University community.

Union President Jon Light said this agreement will protect the safety and health of workers and allow members to receive paid time off from the University if faced with isolation or quarantine.

“I’m glad to see that Penn State values the work our members do day in and day out and allows them the security of receiving a paycheck if affected by the pandemic,” Light said.