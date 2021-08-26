All central PA counties advised to wear masks as COVID transmission reaches “high” levels, CDC data shows

(WTAJ)– All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region are in the “high” or “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Somerset and Huntingdon counties have entered the “high” category as of Tuesday, Aug. 24. A full map of Pennsylvania reflecting data from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24 is below:

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

COUNTIES IN HIGH TRANSMISSION

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Clearfield

Elk

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Somerset

COUNTIES IN SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION

Centre

There are no longer any counties in Pennsylvania in the “moderate” or “low” category.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 33 deaths. Over 12 million vaccine doses have been administered and 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.