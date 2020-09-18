AAA: Refrain from hanging masks on vehicle mirrors

A face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus hangs on the rear mirror in a car on March 18, 2020 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) – AAA East Central is reminding motorists that hanging protective masks from their rear-view mirror is a safety hazard.

In a statement released Friday, AAA explained many motorists are hanging masks from rear-view mirrors as a way to keep them handy but, this has the potential to block their field of vision and put others at risk.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” says Theresa Podguski, Legislative Director, AAA East Central. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

The release continued with the clarification that it is illegal to operate a vehicle with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror

In Pennsylvania, it is against the law to operate a vehicle with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror. Moreover, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs. Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.

