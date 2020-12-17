9,966 new COVID cases reported, 592 in our central region on Dec. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,966 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 529,335 known cases.

According to the DOH, 224 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,392.

There are 6,346 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,238 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(60) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 592 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 36,565 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 3,101,764 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,411 cases among employees, for a total of 54,269 at 1,418 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,871 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,326 of our total cases are among health care workers.