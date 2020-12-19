9,834 new COVID cases reported, 798 in our central region on Dec. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,834 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 548,489 known cases.

According to the DOH, 217 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,825.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(61) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 798 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 37,970 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford – 79

Blair – 141

Cambria – 197

Cameron – 2

Centre – 122

Clearfield – 32

Elk – 13

Huntingdon – 75

Jefferson – 26

Somerset – 52

There are 3,131,631 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,656 of our total cases are among health care workers.