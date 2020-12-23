9,605 new COVID cases reported, 568 in our central region on Dec. 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,605 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 581,156 known cases.

According to the DOH, 230 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 14,442.

There are 6,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,236 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(60) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 3,181,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 568 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 40,142 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford : 83 (+2)

Blair: 155 (+5)

Cambria: 215 (+4)

Cameron: 2

Centre: 127 (+2)

Clearfield: 38 (+4)

Elk: 13

Huntingdon: 77 (+1)

Jefferson: 31 (+4)

Somerset: 62 (+6)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 28

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 23:

41,444 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,042 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,942 cases among employees, for a total of 57,984 at 1,435 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,138 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,143 of our total cases are among health care workers.

THE LATEST: